सेक्स से इनकार करना क्रूरता है, लेकिन अपराध नहीं: कर्नाटक हाई कोर्ट का आदेश
सेक्स से इनकार करना क्रूरता है, लेकिन अपराध नहीं: कर्नाटक हाई कोर्ट का आदेश

जानकारी के मुताबिक महिला के पति ने अपने और अपने माता-पिता के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 498ए और धारा 4 दहेज निषेध अधिनियम के तहत पुलिस द्वारा दायर चार्जशीट को कोर्ट में चुनौती दी थी.

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 02:29 PM IST

सेक्स से इनकार करना क्रूरता है, लेकिन अपराध नहीं: कर्नाटक हाई कोर्ट का आदेश

High Court Verdict: कर्नाटक हाई कोर्ट ने एक व्यक्ति और उसके माता-पिता के खिलाफ पत्नी द्वारा शारीरिक संबंध बनाने से इनकार करने के मामले में दायर याचिका को खारिज कर दिया है. न्यायमूर्ति एम नागप्रसन्ना की अध्यक्षता वाली पीठ ने पति द्वारा प्रस्तुत याचिका पर गौर करते हुए कहा कि हिंदू विवाह अधिनियम -1955 के तहत पति द्वारा शारीरिक संबंध से इनकार करना क्रूरता है, लेकिन यह आईपीसी की धारा 489ए के तहत नहीं आता.

