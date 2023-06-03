Odisha Train Accident: सिग्नल देकर फिर ले लिया वापस, ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसे की सबसे बड़ी वजह का हुआ खुलासा
Odisha Train Accident: सिग्नल देकर फिर ले लिया वापस, ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसे की सबसे बड़ी वजह का हुआ खुलासा

Coromandel Express Train: ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसे की हाई लेवल जांच शुरू कर दी है, जो दक्षिण-पूर्वी ब्लॉक के रेलवे सिक्योरिटी कमिश्नर की अगुआई में होगी. रेलवे सिक्योरिटी कमिश्नर मिनिस्ट्री ऑफ सिविल एविएशन के तहत काम करता है और इस तरह के सभी हादसों की जांच करता है.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 03:18 PM IST

Odisha Train Accident: सिग्नल देकर फिर ले लिया वापस, ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसे की सबसे बड़ी वजह का हुआ खुलासा

Train Accidents in India: ओडिशा के बालासोर में शुक्रवार को हुए भीषण ट्रेन हादसे में 261 लोगों की मौत हो गई और 900 से ज्यादा लोग घायल हुए हैं. दो पैसेंजर ट्रेन और एक मालगाड़ी के बीच हुई भयानक टक्कर के बाद कई सवाल खड़े हो रहे हैं. अब इस हादसे की जॉइंट इन्वेस्टिगेशन रिपोर्ट सामने आई है, जिसमें हादसे के पीछे सिग्नल से जुड़ी गलती बताई गई है. 

