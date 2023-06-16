Lok Sabha election: कैसे रुकेगा PM Modi का विजय रथ? विपक्ष के इस प्लान से हर कोई अनजान!
Lok Sabha election: कैसे रुकेगा PM Modi का विजय रथ? विपक्ष के इस प्लान से हर कोई अनजान!

Lok Sabha election 2024 Congress plan: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के जीत की हैट्रिक को रोकने के लिए विपक्ष अभी से प्लान तैयार कर रहा है जिसके तहत सभी विपक्षी दल एकजुट हो रहे हैं. राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (NCP) के प्रमुख शरद पवार ने भी विपक्षी एकता की वकालत की है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 08:41 PM IST

Lok Sabha election 2024 New Update: राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (NCP) के प्रमुख शरद पवार ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि वह केंद्र में नरेन्द्र मोदी सरकार का विकल्प प्रदान करने के लिए सभी विपक्षी दलों को न्यूनतम साझा कार्यक्रम के आधार पर एकता बनाने के लिए राजी करेंगे. पवार ने पत्रकारों से बात करते हुए कहा कि भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) को ज्यादातर उन राज्यों में खारिज कर दिया गया है, जहां वह शासन कर रही थी.

