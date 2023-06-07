23 जून को पटना में विपक्षी नेताओं का महामिलन, बैठक में ये दो दिग्गज नेता नहीं होंगे शामिल
23 जून को पटना में विपक्षी नेताओं का महामिलन, बैठक में ये दो दिग्गज नेता नहीं होंगे शामिल

बैठक को लेकर तेजस्वी ने कहा, 'डेट फिक्स हो गई है. 12 जून को कुछ नेता आने में असमर्थ थे इस वजह से बैठक नहीं हो पाई. सबकी राय थी कि जिस दिन सभी पार्टियों के प्रमुख मौजूद रहें उसी दिन इस बैठक को बुलाई जाए. सभी नेताओं ने अपनी सहमति दे दी है.'

23 जून को पटना में विपक्षी नेताओं का महामिलन, बैठक में ये दो दिग्गज नेता नहीं होंगे शामिल

पटना में होने वाली विपक्षी दलों की बैठक की तारीख तय हो गई है और इस बैठक में आने वाले व नहीं आने वाले विपक्षी नेताओं के नाम भी तय हो गए हैं. जनता दल यूनाइटेड के अध्यक्ष ललन सिंह ने बताया कि विपक्षी दलों की बैठक पटना में 23 जून को होगी. इस बैठक में जेडीयू और आरजेडी नेताओं के अलावा, कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी, कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे, पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी, शिवसेना (यूबीटी) प्रमुख उद्धव ठाकरे, एनसीपी से शरद पवार, दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल, समाजवादी पार्टी के मुखिया अखिलेश यादव, हेमंत सोरेन, लेफ्ट के नेता सीताराम येचुरी, डी राजा, दीपांकर भट्टाचार्य और स्टालिन जैसे नेता शामिल होंगे. हालांकि, केसीआर और नवीन पटनायक विपक्षी दलों की इस बैठक में शामिल नहीं होंगे.

