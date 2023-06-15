ऑनलाइन गेमिंग धर्मांतरण केस में सामने आया PAK कनेक्शन, पुलिस का बड़ा खुलासा
ऑनलाइन गेमिंग धर्मांतरण केस में सामने आया PAK कनेक्शन, पुलिस का बड़ा खुलासा

Online gaming conversion: मोबाइल गेमिंग के जरिए धर्मांतरण मामले की जांच कर रही उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस का दावा है कि उसे घटना के मुख्य आरोपी शाहनवाज खान उर्फ बद्दो के मोबाइल फोन में पाकिस्तान के 30 नंबर मिले हैं जिनमें से उस पर कुछ संदेश भी भेजे गए थे.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 12:19 AM IST

