Pankaja Munde: 'मैं बीजेपी की हूं लेकिन वह मेरी पार्टी नहीं है', इस महिला नेता के बयान से मचा सियासी हड़कंप
Pankaja Munde: 'मैं बीजेपी की हूं लेकिन वह मेरी पार्टी नहीं है', इस महिला नेता के बयान से मचा सियासी हड़कंप

Maharashtra News: पंकजा मुंडे दिवंगत बीजेपी नेता गोपीनाथ मुंडे की बेटी हैं. 2019 के महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव में मिली हार के बाद से सुर्खियों से दूर हैं. 2014 से 2019 के बीच वह देवेंद्र फडणवीस सरकार में मंत्री थीं.

Pankaja Munde: 'मैं बीजेपी की हूं लेकिन वह मेरी पार्टी नहीं है', इस महिला नेता के बयान से मचा सियासी हड़कंप

Pankaja Munde on BJP: महाराष्ट्र की पूर्व मंत्री और भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) की राष्ट्रीय सचिव पंकजा मुंडे के एक बयान से सनसनी मच गई है. उन्होंने गुरुवार को कहा कि वह बीजेपी की हैं लेकिन बीजेपी उनकी पार्टी नहीं है. पंकजा मुंडे दिवंगत बीजेपी नेता गोपीनाथ मुंडे की बेटी हैं. 2019 के महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव में मिली हार के बाद से सुर्खियों से दूर हैं. 2014 से 2019 के बीच वह देवेंद्र फडणवीस सरकार में मंत्री थीं.

