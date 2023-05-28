New Parliament: न आग का असर.. ना भूकंप की परवाह, इन खूबियों से लैस है नई संसद, PM ने किया उद्घाटन
New Parliament: न आग का असर.. ना भूकंप की परवाह, इन खूबियों से लैस है नई संसद, PM ने किया उद्घाटन

New Parliament Inauguration: आजादी के अमृत महोत्सव के बीच देश की नई संसद का उद्घाटन हो गया है. पीएम मोदी ने कई धर्माचार्यों की मौजूदगी में प्राचीन भारत की परंपराओं को आगे रखते हुए नया इतिहास रच दिया. ऐसे में लोगों की उत्सुकता ये जानने के लिए बढ़ गई है कि आखिर देश की नई संसद में क्या कुछ खासियत है.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 09:58 AM IST

New Parliament: न आग का असर.. ना भूकंप की परवाह, इन खूबियों से लैस है नई संसद, PM ने किया उद्घाटन

PM Modi inuagurates new Parliament installs sacred Sengol: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने रविवार सुबह नए संसद भवन का उद्घाटन किया. उद्घाटन समारोह पूरा होते ही भारत के नए संसद भवन ने भारत के 96 साल पुराने संसद भवन का स्थान ले लिया है. नई संसद कई मायनों में अद्भुत और अनोखी है. इसकी खासियतों की बात करें तो नई संसद को इस तरह से डिजाइन किया गया है कि न तो उसमें आग का असर होगा और न ही भूकंप जैसी आपदा का उस पर कोई असर होगा.

