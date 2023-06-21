'मैं पीएम मोदी का फैन, भारत के भविष्य को लेकर हूं उत्साहित', PM से मुलाकात के बाद बोले Elon Musk
topStories1hindi1746754
Hindi Newsदेश

'मैं पीएम मोदी का फैन, भारत के भविष्य को लेकर हूं उत्साहित', PM से मुलाकात के बाद बोले Elon Musk

PM Modi तीन दिन के अमेरिका दौरे पर हैं. अपने दौरे के पहले दिन उन्होंने टेस्ला के सीईओ और ट्विटर के मालिक एलोन मस्क से मुलाकात की. प्रधानमंत्री के साथ बैठक के बाद मस्क ने कहा, मैं मोदी का प्रशंसक हूं. 

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 06:30 AM IST

Trending Photos

'मैं पीएम मोदी का फैन, भारत के भविष्य को लेकर हूं उत्साहित', PM से मुलाकात के बाद बोले Elon Musk

PM Modi and Elon Musk: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी तीन दिन के अमेरिका दौरे पर हैं. अपने दौरे के पहले दिन उन्होंने टेस्ला के सीईओ और ट्विटर के मालिक एलोन मस्क से मुलाकात की. प्रधानमंत्री के साथ बैठक के बाद मस्क ने कहा, मैं मोदी का प्रशंसक हूं. उन्होंने साथ ही ये भी कहा कि वह पीएम मोदी वास्तव में भारत के लिए सही चीजें करना चाहते हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
adipurush
600 करोड़ बर्बाद कर दिए, मैं बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सका...Adipurush देख भड़के सुनील लहरी
Prabhas
सिर्फ नाम के 'बाहुबली' हैं Prabhas, 6 साल से एक हिट को तरस रहे एक्टर
Nidhi Bhanushali
Nidhi Bhanushali: वेकेशन इन्जॉय कर रहीं TMKOC की पुरानी सोनू, बहनों संग की राफ्टिंग
K
WATCH: सुनक ने जेलेंस्की को खिलाई अपनी मां के हाथों की बनी हुई बर्फी
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi- Vivek dahiya: शादी में दोनों ने एक दूसरे से किया था खास वादा!