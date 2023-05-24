28 मई को नई संसद भवन के सामने दिखेगी पहलवानों की ताकत! हरकत में आएगी सरकार?
28 मई को नई संसद भवन के सामने दिखेगी पहलवानों की ताकत! हरकत में आएगी सरकार?

Wrestlers Protest: खाप पंचायत (सामुदायिक अदालत) ने कहा कि पहलवानों के साथ एकजुटता दिखाने के लिए देशभर से महिलाएं उस दिन नई दिल्ली पहुंचेंगी. बजरंग पुनिया, साक्षी मलिक और विनेश फोगाट सहित कई शीर्ष पहलवान लगभग एक महीने से जंतर-मंतर पर धरना दे रहे हैं. 

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 01:57 PM IST

28 मई को नई संसद भवन के सामने दिखेगी पहलवानों की ताकत! हरकत में आएगी सरकार?

Wrestlers Protest: दिल्ली के जंतर मंतर पर धरना दे रहे पहलवानों के समर्थन में 28 मई को नई संसद भवन के सामने महिला महापंचायत होगी. इसी दिन प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी इस नए भवन का उद्घाटन करने वाले हैं. हरियाणा के जाट बहुल रोहतक जिले के किसानों और खाप पंचायतों के प्रतिनिधियों ने पहलवानों के साथ एकजुटता दिखाते हुए रविवार (21 मई) को मोदी सरकार को संदेश भेजा था. उन्होंने ऐलान किया था रविवार को संसद के नवनिर्मित भवन में महिला महापंचायत आयोजित की जाएगी.

