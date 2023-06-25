President Draupadi Murmu: जब द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने मिस कर दी PMO से आई कॉल, अब हुआ ये बड़ा खुलासा
Draupadi Murmu Biography: किताब के मुताबिक, पीएमओ की ओर से  बिकाश चंद्र मोहंतों से कहा गया कि वह द्रौपदी मुर्मू की उनसे बात कराएं. रायरंगपुर में मेडिकल स्टोर चलाने वाले बिकाश तुरंत मुर्मू के पास पहुंचे. तब मुर्मू को यह पता नहीं था कि उन्होंने कितनी अहम कॉल मिस की है. 

 

Jun 25, 2023

Draupadi Murmu & PM Modi: राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू को बहुत ज्यादा फोन पर बात करना पसंद नहीं है. अपने जीवनकाल में इसी वजह से उन्होंने एक बेहद अहम फोन कॉल छोड़ दी थी. दरअसल यह फोन किसी आम जगह नहीं बल्कि प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय यानी (PMO) से आया था. उनको यह बताया जाना था कि एनडीए की तरफ से उन्हें राष्ट्रपति पद का कैंडिडेट बनाया जा रहा है. यह दावा एक किताब द्रौपदी मुर्मू: फ्रॉम ट्राइबल हिंटरलैंड टू रायसीना हिल में किया गया है, जो पत्रकार कस्तूरी रे ने लिखी है.

