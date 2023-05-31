Rajasthan में विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले लोगों को तोहफा, सरकार ने किया ये बड़ा ऐलान
topStories1hindi1718296
Hindi NewsZee Rajasthanदेश

Rajasthan में विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले लोगों को तोहफा, सरकार ने किया ये बड़ा ऐलान

Ashok Gehlot के नेतृत्व वाली कांग्रेस सरकार प्रदेश के लोगों को 1 जून से मुफ्त बिजली देगी. इसमें 100 यूनिट तक बिजली खपत वाले 1.04 करोड़ उपभोक्ताओं का बिल शुल्क जोरी हो जाएगा. 

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 06:44 AM IST

Trending Photos

Rajasthan में विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले लोगों को तोहफा, सरकार ने किया ये बड़ा ऐलान

Rajasthan Free Electricity: राजस्थान में विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले कांग्रेस सरकार ने लोगों को बड़ा तोहफा दिया है. अशोक गहलोत के नेतृत्व वाली कांग्रेस सरकार प्रदेश के लोगों को 1 जून से मुफ्त बिजली देगी. इसमें 100 यूनिट तक बिजली खपत वाले 1.04 करोड़ उपभोक्ताओं का बिल शुल्क जोरी हो जाएगा. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
budh gochar 2023
5 राशि वालों को तगड़ा पैसा देंगे 'बुध', मिलेगा नौकरी में प्रमोशन, व्‍यापार में लाभ!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
IPL 2023
फैंस ही नहीं, जीवा धोनी भी पिता के लिए करने लगी हाथ जोड़ प्रार्थना; PHOTO वायरल
Uganda Anti Homosexuality Law
इस देश ने सबसे कठोर समलैंगिकता विरोधी कानून को दी मंजूरी, मौत की सजा तक का प्रावधान
Ayesha Singh
फेमस होते ही इस एक्ट्रेस के बढ़े भाव, टॉप एक्टर संग एक झटके में ठुकराया शो!
Solar power
टीवी, पंखा और लाइट सब चलेगा दनादन, ये छोटू डिवाइस है बड़े काम की चीज
web series
OTT पर रिलीज होते ही इन फिल्मों-वेब सीरीज ने मचाया गदर,चंद दिनों में मिले इतने व्यूज