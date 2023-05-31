Wrestlers Protest Update: पहलवानों के समर्थन में उतरी यूनाइटेड वर्ल्ड रेसलिंग, कहा- नहीं किया ये काम तो WFI को कर देंगे सस्पेंड
Wrestlers Protest Latest Update: भारतीय कुश्ती महासंघ के निवर्तमान अध्यक्ष बृजभूषण शरण सिंह के खिलाफ आंदोलन कर रहे पहलवानों के प्रोटेस्ट में अब  यूनाइटेड वर्ल्ड रेसलिंग की भी एंट्री हो गई है. उसने पहलवानों के समर्थन में बड़ा बयान जारी किया है. 

 

United World Wrestling On Wrestlers Protest: भारतीय कुश्ती महासंघ (WFI) के निवर्तमान अध्यक्ष बृजभूषण शरण सिंह के खिलाफ हरियाणा के कुछ पहलवानों का प्रदर्शन जारी है. दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर से हटाए जाने के बाद प्रदर्शनकारी पहलवान विनेश फोगाट, साक्षी मलिक और बजरंग पुनिया अपने मेडल गंगा में बहाने के लिए हरिद्वार पहुंचे. वहां पर गंगा किनारे बैठकर साक्षी मलिक और विनेश फोगाट रोने लगी. बाद में भारतीय किसान यूनियन के अध्यक्ष नरेश टिकैत (Naresh Tikait) अपने लाव-लश्कर के साथ वहां पहुंचे और उन्हें ढाढस बंधाकर मेडलों को गंगा में बहाने से रोक लिया. 

