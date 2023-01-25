Hindi Newsadrak ka ras

inger Benefits: अदरक का इस तरह से करें इस्तेमाल, Kiara Advani जैसी मिलेगी चमकदार स्किन
Ginger For Skin: उम्र के साथ त्वचा (Skin) का निखार ढलने लगता है. कई स्किन प्रॉब्लम्स ऐसी हैं जो परमानेंट हो जाती हैं. चेहरे पर अगर छोटा सा भी दाग हो तो चेहरे की सारी सुंदरता फीकी पड़ जाती है.ऐसे में अदरक आपकी मदद कर सकती है. हम यहां आपको बताएंगे कि आप अदरक का किस तरह से इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं?. देखें वीडियो
Jan 25,2023, 20:09 PM IST
आप भी चाहती है श्वेता तिवारी जैसी यंग स्किन तो अदरक का इस तरह करें इस्तेमाल
Skin care tips: आज 40+ की उम्र में भी श्वेता तिवारी दिखती है बिलकुल 25-30 की. इस विंटर सीजन अदरक आपको दे सकती है श्वेता तिवारी जैसी यंग और ब्यूटीफुल स्किन. आज हम आपको बताने जा रहें हैं कुछ ऐसे अदरकी स्किन केयर टिप्स जिन्हें एक बार आजमकर देखने पर आप हो  जायेंगे अदरक के फैन. 
Dec 19,2022, 12:24 PM IST

