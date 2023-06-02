Wrestlers Protest: राकेश टिकैत ने दिया केंद्र को अल्टीमेटम, कहा- 9 जून तक बृजभूषण को गिरफ्तार करो वरना...
topStories1hindi1721963
Hindi Newsदेश

Wrestlers Protest: राकेश टिकैत ने दिया केंद्र को अल्टीमेटम, कहा- 9 जून तक बृजभूषण को गिरफ्तार करो वरना...

Brijbhushan Sharan Singh Vs Wrestlers: शुक्रवार को हरियाणा के कुरुक्षेत्र में हुई खाप महापंचायत ने बृजभूषण शरण सिंह की गिरफ्तारी की मांग की और सरकार को इस पर कार्रवाई के लिए 9 जून तक का समय दिया. 

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 07:24 PM IST

Trending Photos

Wrestlers Protest: राकेश टिकैत ने दिया केंद्र को अल्टीमेटम, कहा- 9 जून तक बृजभूषण को गिरफ्तार करो वरना...

Why Wrestlers are Protesting: बीजेपी सांसद और भारतीय कुश्ती महासंघ (WFI) के अध्यक्ष बृजभूषण शरण सिंह और प्रदर्शनकारी पहलवानों के बीच तकरार बढ़ती जा रही है. शुक्रवार को हरियाणा के कुरुक्षेत्र में हुई खाप महापंचायत ने बृजभूषण शरण सिंह की गिरफ्तारी की मांग की और सरकार को इस पर कार्रवाई के लिए 9 जून तक का समय दिया. खाप नेताओं ने कहा, अगर हमें 9 जून को जंतर-मंतर पर बैठने नहीं दिया गया तो फिर आंदोलन का ऐलान होगा. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Pakistan
Pakistan: अलग-थलग पड़े इमरान खान, 100 से अधिक नेताओं ने PTI छोड़ने का किया ऐलान
Qatar
कतर के पीएम ने अफगानिस्तान में तालिबान के टॉप लीडर के साथ की सीक्रेट मीटिंग
Bollywood
22 साल में 'तुम बिन' एक्टर का बदल गया है पूरा लुक, आज की फोटो देख नहीं पाएंगे पहचान!
Rahul Gandhi
US में इस मुद्दे पर मोदी सरकार के साथ दिखे राहुल, कहा- मेरी प्रतिक्रिया भी यही होती
karnataka
कर्नाटक के सीएम ने महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री को क्यों लिखी चिट्ठी, क्या है मामला?