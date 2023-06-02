Wrestlers Protest: राकेश टिकैत ने दिया केंद्र को अल्टीमेटम, कहा- 9 जून तक बृजभूषण को गिरफ्तार करो वरना...

दरअसल पहलवानों के कथित यौन उत्पीड़न के मुद्दे से जुड़े आंदोलन में उठाए जाने वाले अगले कदमों पर विचार-विमर्श करने के लिए खाप महापंचायत की बैठक हुई. महापंचायत के बाद भारतीय किसान यूनियन (बीकेयू) के नेता राकेश टिकैत ने कहा, डब्ल्यूएफआई प्रमुख की गिरफ्तारी होनी चाहिए.सरकार के पास एक्शन लेने के लिए नौ जून तक का समय है. टिकैत ने दावा किया कि अगर मांग पूरी नहीं हुई तो देशभर में महापंचायतें कर आंदोलन को तेज किया जाएगा.

सरकार को दिया अल्टीमेटम

बयान में राकेश टिकैत ने कहा, केंद्र सरकार के पास 9 जून तक का समय है. हम बृजभूषण शरण सिंह की गिरफ्तारी से कम पर कोई समझौता नहीं करेंगे. अगर ऐसा नहीं होता है तो हम 9 जून को जंतर-मंतर जाएंगे और देशभर में पंचायत करेंगे. पहलवानों के खिलाफ दर्ज मुकदमे वापस लिए जाएं और बृजभूषण शरण सिंह की गिरफ्तारी होनी चाहिए.

विभिन्न खापों और किसान संगठनों के प्रतिनिधि शुक्रवार को हरियाणा, पंजाब, राजस्थान और उत्तर प्रदेश से जाट धर्मशाला में पहुंचे. किसान संगठनों ने गुरुवार को यूपी में खाप महापंचायत का आयोजन किया था जबकि पंजाब- हरियाणा में कई विरोध प्रदर्शन कर उन्होंने पहलवानों के साथ एकजुटता दिखाई गई थी, जिन्होंने भाजपा सांसद बृजभूषण शरण सिंह पर महिला पहलवानों का यौन उत्पीड़न करने का आरोप लगाया है.

"If we aren't allowed to sit at Jantar Mantar on June 9 then there will be an announcement of Andolan," announces Khap leaders after meeting in support of wrestlers

Central govt has time till June 9. We will not compromise on anything less than the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan… pic.twitter.com/sR9jS4bjmg

— ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023