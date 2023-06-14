Bihar Politics: मांझी के बेटे की जगह रत्नेश सदा बनेंगे मंत्री! नीतीश कुमार ने इस वजह से आगे किया नाम
topStories1hindi1736967
Hindi Newsदेश

Bihar Politics: मांझी के बेटे की जगह रत्नेश सदा बनेंगे मंत्री! नीतीश कुमार ने इस वजह से आगे किया नाम

Bihar Cabinet: बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार (Nitish Kumar) ने जेडीयू विधायक रत्नेश सदा (JDU MLA Santosh Sada) को अचानक फोन कर पटना स्थित सीएम आवास बुलाया है, जहां पर हाई लेवल मीटिंग भी हो रही है.

Written By  Sumit Rai|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 09:20 AM IST

Trending Photos

Bihar Politics: मांझी के बेटे की जगह रत्नेश सदा बनेंगे मंत्री! नीतीश कुमार ने इस वजह से आगे किया नाम

Who is Ratnesh Sada: हिंदुस्तानी आवाम मोर्चा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष और जीतन राम मांझी (Jitanram Manjhi) के बेटे संतोष सुमन (Santosh Suman) के मंत्री पद से इस्तीफा देने के बाद बिहार में राजनीति (Bihar Politics) तेज हो गई है. अब इस बात की चर्चा होने लगी है कि संतोष सुमन की जगह पर किसे मंत्री बनाया जाएगा और उनके विभाग कौन संभालेगा? हालांकि, अब यह जानकारी सामने आ रही है कि बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार (Nitish Kumar) ने संतोष सुमन का रिप्लेसमेंट ढूंढ़ लिया है और उनकी जगह पर जेडीयू विधायक रत्नेश सदा (Ratnesh Sada) को मंत्री पद की जिम्मेदारी दी जा सकती है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर-आलिया की 'रामायण' के लिए नहीं मिल रहा रावण, अब इस टॉप एक्टर ने भी कर दिया इनकार
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
Karan Deol
Video: गोल्डन साड़ी, गले में हार...रोके में खूब जची देओल परिवार की होने वाली बहू
signs of death
अगर दिखने लगे ये 5 संकेत तो 6 महीने में हो जाती है मौत! शिव पुराण में है वर्णन
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kiara Advani
Kiara को इंडस्ट्री में पूरे हुए 9 साल, फैंस के लिए लेटर लिखकर बोलीं- ऐसा लग रहा है..
Kapil Sharma
तो क्या कृष्णा अभिषेक का हुआ Kapil Sharma से झगड़ा? US टूर पर ना जाने का ये है सच
7th Pay Commission
महंगाई भत्ते को लेकर आई खुशखबरी, सरकार ने फिर बढ़ाया DA, कर्मचारियों की हो गई मौज
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Roka: सनी ने पैपराजी के लिए मंगा डाली बोतल, पूछा- 'दारू चाहिए क्या?'
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna से पूछा शादी का सवाल तो एक्ट्रेस ने दिया इन्विटेशन कार्ड, बोलीं- आप सब आइएगा