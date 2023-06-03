Damoh School Hijab Row: हिंदू छात्राओं को पहनाया था हिजाब, शिवराज सरकार ने लिया ऐसा फैसला; बंद होगा स्कूल?
topStories1hindi1722304
Hindi Newsदेश

Damoh School Hijab Row: हिंदू छात्राओं को पहनाया था हिजाब, शिवराज सरकार ने लिया ऐसा फैसला; बंद होगा स्कूल?

MP News: मध्य प्रदेश के दमोह स्थित गंगा जमुना कान्वेंट स्कूल में हिंदू छात्राओं को हिजाब पहनने पर मजबूर करने वाले मैनेजमेंट पर शिवराज सिंह चौहान की सरकार ने बड़ा एक्शन लिया है. शिवराज सरकार ने जांच के बाद उस स्कूल की मान्यता रद्द कर दी है. 

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 07:12 AM IST

Trending Photos

Damoh School Hijab Row: हिंदू छात्राओं को पहनाया था हिजाब, शिवराज सरकार ने लिया ऐसा फैसला; बंद होगा स्कूल?

Damoh School dress code MP: दमोह के एक निजी स्कूल की हिंदू बच्चियों को ड्रेस कोड के नाम पर हिजाब पहनाने के आरोप में मध्य प्रदेश के शिक्षा विभाग ने स्कूल की मान्यता रद्द कर दी है. हिंदू संगठनों की ओर से व्यापक विरोध प्रदर्शन के बाद ये मामला लगातार तूल पकड़ रहा था जिसके बाद मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने जांच का आदेश दिया था. हालांकि स्कूल मैनेजमेंट की ओर से लगातार ये सफाई दी जा रही थी कि स्कूल ड्रेस में हेडस्कार्फ शामिल है ये हिजाब नही है और इसे किसी भी छात्रा को पहनने के लिए मजबूर नहीं किया गया है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Parenting Tips
Parenting Tips: बच्चों के अच्छे भविष्य के लिए ये 5 बातें कभी न भूलें माता-पिता
Qatar
कतर के पीएम ने अफगानिस्तान में तालिबान के टॉप लीडर के साथ की सीक्रेट मीटिंग
Bollywood
22 साल में 'तुम बिन' एक्टर का बदल गया है पूरा लुक, आज की फोटो देख नहीं पाएंगे पहचान!
Rahul Gandhi
US में इस मुद्दे पर मोदी सरकार के साथ दिखे राहुल, कहा- मेरी प्रतिक्रिया भी यही होती
karnataka
कर्नाटक के सीएम ने महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री को क्यों लिखी चिट्ठी, क्या है मामला?