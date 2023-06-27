'अहमदाबाद भारत की क्रिकेट राजधानी बन रहा है लेकिन...', थरूर ने क्यों जताई निराशा?

उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा कि यह देखकर निराशा हुई कि तिरुवनंतपुरम का #SportsHub, जिसे कई लोग भारत में सर्वश्रेष्ठ क्रिकेट स्टेडियम के रूप में देखते हैं, #WorldCup2023 फिक्स्चर लिस्ट से गायब है. कांग्रेस सांसद शशि थरूर ने ट्वीट किया, अहमदाबाद देश की नई क्रिकेट राजधानी बन रहा है, लेकिन क्या एक या दो मैच केरल को आवंटित नहीं किए जा सकते थे?

Disappointed to see that Thiruvananthapuram's #SportsHub , hailed by many as the best cricket stadium in India, is missing from the #WorldCup2023 fixture list. Ahmedabad is becoming the new cricket capital of the country, but could a match or two not have been allotted to Kerala? pic.twitter.com/55jU1PLksQ

आईसीसी विश्व कप 2023 के कार्यक्रम पर पंजाब के खेल मंत्री गुरमीत सिंह मीत हेयर ने भी इसी तरह की प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त की. उन्होंने आयोजन स्थलों की लिस्ट से मोहाली क्रिकेट स्टेडियम के गायब होने पर आपत्ति जताई. हेयर ने कहा कि पंजाब के मोहाली को टूर्नामेंट के मेजबान शहरों की लिस्ट से बाहर करना राजनीतिक हस्तक्षेप के कारण है. पंजाब सरकार इस मुद्दे को बीसीसीआई के सामने उठाएगी.

Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer condemns the exclusion of Mohali from the list of cities to host the ICC Cricket World Cup-2023

"The exclusion of Punjab's Mohali from the list of host cities for the tournament was due to political interference. Punjab government… pic.twitter.com/R7RVCejMfE

