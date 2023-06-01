China को उसी की भाषा में जवाब देने की तैयारी, LAC को डायरेक्ट दिल्ली से जोड़ने पर काम कर रही मोदी सरकार
China को उसी की भाषा में जवाब देने की तैयारी, LAC को डायरेक्ट दिल्ली से जोड़ने पर काम कर रही मोदी सरकार

Modi Government सीमावर्ती क्षेत्रों में कनेक्टिविटी बढ़ाने के लिए समर्पित है और वर्तमान में सिक्किम तक हर मौसम में पहुंच प्रदान करने पर ध्यान केंद्रित कर रही है. सिवोक-रंगपो रेल लिंक परियोजना पूर्वोत्तर राज्य के लिए इस तरह का पहला कनेक्शन है.

China को उसी की भाषा में जवाब देने की तैयारी, LAC को डायरेक्ट दिल्ली से जोड़ने पर काम कर रही मोदी सरकार

Sivok-Rangpo Project: चीन की तरह भारत वास्तविक नियंत्रण रेखा (LAC) के पास बुनियादी ढांचे के विकास के हिस्से के रूप में सड़कों का निर्माण करने में पीछे नहीं है. भारतीय रेलवे अब इस क्षेत्र में कनेक्टिविटी को बढ़ावा देने के लिए रणनीतिक रूप से महत्वपूर्ण नाथूला तक सिवोक-रंगपो रेल लिंक परियोजना का विस्तार करने की योजना बना रहा है. 

