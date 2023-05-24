UPSC एग्जाम में छाए जम्मू-कश्मीर के छात्र, 16 उम्मीदवारों ने पास की परीक्षा
इस साल जम्मू-कश्मीर से 16 उम्मीदवारों ने यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा की चयन सूची में जगह बनाई है. यूपीएससी ने मंगलवार को रिजल्ट घोषित किया. इस वर्ष, 933 उम्मीदवारों 320 महिलाओं और 613 पुरुषों को सफल घोषित किया गया.

UPSC Civil Services Exam Result: इस साल जम्मू-कश्मीर से 16 उम्मीदवारों ने यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा की चयन सूची में जगह बनाई है. यूपीएससी ने मंगलवार को रिजल्ट घोषित किया. इस वर्ष, 933 उम्मीदवारों 320 महिलाओं और 613 पुरुषों को सफल घोषित किया गया.

