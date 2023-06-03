Odisha Train Crash: तकनीकी खराबी या मानवीय भूल? ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसे को लेकर उठने लगे सवाल
रेल हादसे के बाद संभावित परिचालन खामियों के बारे में सवाल उठने लगे हैं. कैसे कोरोमंडल शालीमार एक्सप्रेस, एक खड़ी मालगाड़ी से टकराने के बाद पटरी से उतर गई और दूसरी ट्रेन, यशवंतपुर-हावड़ा सुपरफास्ट, पटरी से उतरे डिब्बों से टकराकर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गई?

 

Jun 03, 2023

ओडिशा के बालासोर जिले में शुक्रवार को हुए भीषण ट्रेन हादसे में जान गंवाने वाले लोगों की संख्या बढ़कर 288 हो चुकी है. वहीं, 900 से ज्यादा लोगों के घायल हुए हैं. इस हादसे के बाद प्रशासन, NDRF, सेना और स्थानीय लोग रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन में लगे हुए हैं. केंद्रीय रेल मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव, केंद्रीय मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान और बीजेपी सांसद प्रताप चंद्र सारंगी बालासोर में दुर्घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे हैं. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी भी बालासोर के लिए रवाना हो चुके हैं.

