Telangana Governor Statement: तेलंगाना की राज्यपाल की गर्भवती महिलाओं को सलाह- 'सुंदरकांड' का पाठ करें, रामायण पढ़ें
Telengana की राज्यपाल तमिलिसाई सौंदरराजन ने कहा कि गर्भवती महिलाएं मानसिक और शारीरिक रूप से स्वस्थ बच्चे को जन्म देने के लिए 'सुंदरकांड' का पाठ करें और उन्हें रामायण जैसे महाकाव्यों को भी पढ़ना चाहिए. 

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 08:56 AM IST

Telangana Governor Statement for Pregnant Women: तेलंगाना की राज्यपाल तमिलिसाई सौंदरराजन ने रविवार को कहा कि गर्भवती महिलाएं मानसिक और शारीरिक रूप से स्वस्थ बच्चे को जन्म देने के लिए 'सुंदरकांड' का पाठ करें और उन्हें रामायण जैसे महाकाव्यों को भी पढ़ना चाहिए. सौंदरराजन ने राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ (आरएसएस) से जुड़े एक संगठन के 'गर्भ संस्कार' कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत करते हुए यह टिप्पणी की. वह स्त्री रोग विशेषज्ञ और भ्रूण संबंधी चिकित्सक भी हैं.

