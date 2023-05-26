The Diary of West Bengal: द डायरी ऑफ वेस्ट बंगाल पर ममता सरकार आगबबूला, डायरेक्टर के खिलाफ FIR, बीजेपी का हल्ला बोल
The Diary of West Bengal: द डायरी ऑफ वेस्ट बंगाल पर ममता सरकार आगबबूला, डायरेक्टर के खिलाफ FIR, बीजेपी का हल्ला बोल

Mamata Banerjee Vs Sanoj Mishra: बंगाल में इस फिल्म के डायरेक्टर सनोज मिश्रा के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज की गई है. बंगाल पुलिस ने डायरेक्टर सनोज मिश्रा को 30 मई को दोपहर 12 बजे एमहर्स स्ट्रीट पुलिस स्टेशन में पेश होने को कहा है.

May 26, 2023

The Diary of West Bengal: द डायरी ऑफ वेस्ट बंगाल पर ममता सरकार आगबबूला, डायरेक्टर के खिलाफ FIR, बीजेपी का हल्ला बोल

West Bengal News: द केरल स्टोरी के बाद अब एक और फिल्म पर बवाल मचना शुरू हो चुका है. इस फिल्म का नाम है द डायरी ऑफ वेस्ट बंगाल.फिल्म का ट्रेलर लॉन्च हो चुका है. अब पश्चिम बंगाल की ममता सरकार ने इस फिल्म के डायरेक्टर को नोटिस जारी कर 30 मई को पूछताछ के लिए बुलाया है. फिल्म डायरी ऑफ वेस्ट बंगाल का ट्रेलर एक महीने पहले आया था लेकिन अब पश्चिम बंगाल में इस फिल्म के डायरेक्टर सनोज मिश्रा के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज की गई है. बंगाल पुलिस ने डायरेक्टर सनोज मिश्रा को 30 मई को दोपहर 12 बजे एमहर्स स्ट्रीट पुलिस स्टेशन में पेश होने को कहा है. लेकिन सनोज मिश्रा ने कहा कि उन्हें इस बात का डर है कि उन्हें गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा.

