Russia Ukraine War: यूक्रेन का होने जा रहा है THE END? पुतिन ने बॉर्डर पर भेज दिया परमाणु बम
Russia Ukraine War: यूक्रेन का होने जा रहा है THE END? पुतिन ने बॉर्डर पर भेज दिया परमाणु बम

Vladimir Putin nuclear weapons: रूस-यूकेन युद्ध (Russia Ukraine War) के बीच बेलारूस में परमाणु हथियार की तैनाती से दुनिया एक बार फिर से सहम गई है. ऐसे में सभी की निगाहें राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन (Vladimir Putin) के अगले फैसले की ओर टिकी हैं.

Russia Ukraine War: यूक्रेन का होने जा रहा है THE END? पुतिन ने बॉर्डर पर भेज दिया परमाणु बम

Ukraine Belarus news: रूस और यूक्रेन के बीच करीब 16 महीने से चल रहे युद्द (Russia Ukraine War) के बीच रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन (Vladimir Putin) ने अपने सबसे विनाशक परमाणु हथियारों की पहली खेप बेलारूस (vladimir putin confirms deployment of nuclear bomb in belarus) भेज दी है. गौरतलब है कि रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन ने इस साल मार्च महीने में बेलारूस में टेक्टिकल न्यूक्लियर वेपन तैनात करने का ऐलान किया था.

