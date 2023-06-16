दिल्ली मेट्रो के अंदर ‘रील’ बनाने वालों की अब शामत, DMRC के इस फैसले को जानना जरूरी
Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 10:45 PM IST

Delhi Metro: पिछले कुछ हफ्तों में दिल्ली मेट्रो में बनाये गये कई विवादास्पद वीडियो वायरल होने के बीच दिल्ली मेट्रो रेल कार्पोरेशन (डीएमआरसी) ने शुक्रवार को यात्रियों से ट्रेन के अंदर ‘रील’ नहीं बनाने का आग्रह किया. साथ ही, चेतावनी दी कि ऐसी कोई भी गतिविधि, जिससे यात्रियों को असुविधा होती हो, सख्त वर्जित है.

