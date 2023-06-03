Weather Alert: इस तारीख के बाद फिर बदलने वाला है मौसम, लौटेगी पसीने छुड़ाने वाली गर्मी; जानें आपके शहर में कैसा रहेगा हाल
Weather Alert: इस तारीख के बाद फिर बदलने वाला है मौसम, लौटेगी पसीने छुड़ाने वाली गर्मी; जानें आपके शहर में कैसा रहेगा हाल

Latest Weather Update: मौसम फिर से अपना रंग बदलने जा रहा है. सुहावने मौसम का दौर अब खत्म होने जा रहा है. इस बारे में मौसम विभाग ने ताजा अपडेट जारी किया है. 

 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 06:10 AM IST

All India Weather Update: देश में इस वक्त प्री-मॉनसून सीजन (Weather Update Today) की वजह से आंधी-बारिश का दौर चल रहा है. कई जगहों ओलावृष्टि भी देखने को मिल रही है. बाकी राज्यों की तरह राजस्थान और मध्य प्रदेश कई हिस्सों में भी जून का पहला हफ्ता बारिश वाला नजर आ रहा है. इन दोनों राज्यों को एक और तो हिमालय की ओर से आने वाला पश्चिमी विक्षोभ प्रभावित करेगा. वहीं दूसरी ओर पाकिस्तान की ओर से आने वाली चक्रवाती हवाओं का भी असर होगा. 

