Weather Update: मानसून कब पहुंचेगा दिल्ली? UP-MP को लेकर भी आया अपडेट, मौसम वैज्ञानिक ने दी ताजा जानकारी
topStories1hindi1746821
Hindi Newsदेश

Weather Update: मानसून कब पहुंचेगा दिल्ली? UP-MP को लेकर भी आया अपडेट, मौसम वैज्ञानिक ने दी ताजा जानकारी

Monsoon Update: भीषण गर्मी के बीच मानसून (Monsoon) को लेकर ताजा जानकारी सामने आई है और मौसम वैज्ञानिकों ने बताया है कि दिल्ली-एनसीआर (Delhi-NCR Weather Update) में कब से बारिश शुरू होगी.

Written By  Sumit Rai|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 07:23 AM IST

Trending Photos

Weather Update: मानसून कब पहुंचेगा दिल्ली? UP-MP को लेकर भी आया अपडेट, मौसम वैज्ञानिक ने दी ताजा जानकारी

Monsoon Alert and Rainfall Update: दिल्ली-एनसीआर और उत्तर प्रदेश समेत पूरे उत्तर भारत में प्रचंड गर्मी (Heat Wave) पड़ रही है, जिस वजह से लोगों को भारी मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है और लोग बारिश (Rainfall Alert) का इंतजार कर रहे हैं. इस बीच इस बीच मानसून (Monsoon) को लेकर ताजा जानकारी सामने आई है और मौसम वैज्ञानिकों ने बताया है कि दिल्ली-एनसीआर (Delhi-NCR Weather Update) में कब से बारिश शुरू होगी. इसके साथ ही उन्होंने यह भी बताया है कि उत्तर प्रदेश (UP Weather) और मध्य प्रदेश में मानसून की एंट्री कब होगी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
adipurush
600 करोड़ बर्बाद कर दिए, मैं बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सका...Adipurush देख भड़के सुनील लहरी
Prabhas
सिर्फ नाम के 'बाहुबली' हैं Prabhas, 6 साल से एक हिट को तरस रहे एक्टर
Nidhi Bhanushali
Nidhi Bhanushali: वेकेशन इन्जॉय कर रहीं TMKOC की पुरानी सोनू, बहनों संग की राफ्टिंग
K
WATCH: सुनक ने जेलेंस्की को खिलाई अपनी मां के हाथों की बनी हुई बर्फी
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi- Vivek dahiya: शादी में दोनों ने एक दूसरे से किया था खास वादा!