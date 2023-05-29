बिहार की राजनीति में क्या बड़ा होने जा रहा है, RJD ने अचनाक क्यों बुलाई महगठबंधन की बैठक?
बिहार की राजनीति में क्या बड़ा होने जा रहा है, RJD ने अचनाक क्यों बुलाई महगठबंधन की बैठक?

Bihar Politics: यह बैठक आरजेडी के पटना कार्यालय में बुलाई गई है. यह बैठक इसलिए भी अहम है कि 12 जून को लोकसभा चुनाव 2024 को लेकर पटना में विपक्षी दलों की बैठक होनी है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 02:58 PM IST

Tejashwi Yadav News: क्या बिहार की राजनीति में बड़ा उल्टफेर होने वाला है. दरअसल यह सवाल आरजेडी द्वारा सोमवार को महागठबंधन के तमाम विपक्षी दलों की बैठक बुलाने से खड़ा हो गया है. बताया जा रहा है राजनीतिक गलियारों में चर्चा है कि तेजस्वी यादव बिहार के सीएम बनने जा रहे हैं इसलिए आनन-फानन में यह बैठक बुलाई गई है.

