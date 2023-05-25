Old Parliament Building: 1927 में बना था पुराना संसद भवन, क्या अब गिरा दिया जाएगा?
Parliament Building: नए संसद भवन का उद्घाटन होने की तारीख करीब आने के साथ ही लोगों के एक मन में सवाल भी जरूर आ रहा होगा कि उस पुराने संसद भवन का क्या होगा, जिसने कई ऐतिहासिक घटनाएं देखी तो आइए हम आपको इसका जवाब यहां पर दे रहे हैं. 

 

May 25, 2023

Old Parliament Building: 28 मई, 2023 ये वो तारीख होगी, जिसे भारत के इतिहास में 'स्वर्णिम अक्षरों' में लिखा जाएगा. पीएम मोदी इस दिन संसद के नवनिर्मित भवन का उद्घाटन करेंगे. लोकसभा तथा राज्यसभा ने पांच अगस्त, 2019 को सरकार से संसद के नए भवन के निर्माण के लिए आग्रह किया था. इसके बाद 10 दिसंबर 2020 को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा संसद के नए भवन का शिलान्यास किया गया था. नए संसद भवन का उद्घाटन होने की तारीख करीब आने के साथ ही लोगों के एक मन में सवाल भी जरूर आ रहा होगा कि उस पुराने संसद भवन का क्या होगा, जिसने कई ऐतिहासिक घटनाएं देखी. 

