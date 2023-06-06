Mukesh Ambani Milk: मुकेश अंबानी इस डेयरी फार्म का पीते हैं दूध, गायों के लिए लगे हैं एसी, पीती हैं RO का पानी; दिन भर सुनती हैं सॉफ्ट म्यूजिक
topStories1hindi1727448
Hindi Newsदेश

Mukesh Ambani Milk: मुकेश अंबानी इस डेयरी फार्म का पीते हैं दूध, गायों के लिए लगे हैं एसी, पीती हैं RO का पानी; दिन भर सुनती हैं सॉफ्ट म्यूजिक

Mukesh Ambani News: नामी बिजनेसमैन मुकेश अंबानी देश के नंबर-1 कारोबारी होने के साथ ही बड़े सेलेब्रेटी भी हैं. वे जिस डेयरी फार्म का दूध पीते हैं, वहां की गायें भी वीआईपी जीवन जीती हैं.

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 11:02 PM IST

Trending Photos

Mukesh Ambani Milk: मुकेश अंबानी इस डेयरी फार्म का पीते हैं दूध, गायों के लिए लगे हैं एसी, पीती हैं RO का पानी; दिन भर सुनती हैं सॉफ्ट म्यूजिक

Where Does Mukesh Ambani Milk Come From: प्रसिद्ध उद्योगपति मुकेश अंबानी के बारे में कौन नहीं जानता. वे भारत के सबसे बड़े बिजनेस टाइकून के साथ ही दुनिया के टॉप - 10 अमीरों में से एक हैं. वे मुंबई में जिस 75 मंजिला एंटीलिया बिल्डिंग में रहते हैं, उसके महीने का बिजली बिल ही लाखों रुपये में आता है. उनके घर में रोटी बनाने के लिए स्पेशल मशीन लगी हुई है और सब्जियां केवल ऑर्गेनिक ही खाई जाती हैं. आम लोगों की तरह वे भी रोजाना दूध का खूब सेवन करते हैं लेकिन उनके लिए यह दूध कहीं ऐसी-वैसी नहीं बल्कि एक बेहद खास जगह से आता है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
zara hatke zara bachke
ZHZB: प्रोड्यूसर ने खुद खरीदे फिल्म के 2.5 लाख टिकट, सवाल उठे तब ऐसे-कैसे हो गई हिट
adipurush
Adipurush Trailer: रावण को देख कांपेगी रूह..सैफ के किरदार से नहीं हटेगी निगाहें