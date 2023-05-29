कौन हैं अमनदीप कौर, सिद्धू मूसेवाला की मंगेतर? खाई है कभी न शादी करने की कसम
topStories1hindi1716724
Hindi Newsदेश

कौन हैं अमनदीप कौर, सिद्धू मूसेवाला की मंगेतर? खाई है कभी न शादी करने की कसम

Sidhu Moosewala death anniversary: आज ही के दिन पिछले साल 29 मई 2022 को भारत ही नहीं दुनिया का चहेता सिंगर सिद्धू मूसेवाला अपने चाहने वालों को कभी न भर पाने वाला जख्म देकर चला गया. 29 मई को ही सिद्धू मूसेवाला की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई थी.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 10:43 PM IST

Trending Photos

कौन हैं अमनदीप कौर, सिद्धू मूसेवाला की मंगेतर? खाई है कभी न शादी करने की कसम

Sidhu Moosewala death anniversary: आज ही के दिन पिछले साल 29 मई 2022 को भारत ही नहीं दुनिया का चहेता सिंगर सिद्धू मूसेवाला अपने चाहने वालों को कभी न भर पाने वाला जख्म देकर चला गया. 29 मई को ही सिद्धू मूसेवाला की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई थी. आज सोमवार को पंजाबी सिंगर और आइकन सिद्धू मूसेवाला की पहली पुण्यतिथि है. सिद्धू मूसेवाला की लॉरेंस बिश्नोई गिरोह के सदस्यों ने उनके गृहनगर में गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी. परिवार के सभी सदस्यों के साथ उनकी मंगेतर अमनदीप कौर और उनके चाहने वाला हर शख्स निधन का शोक मना रहा है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
Pension Scheme
Pension पर आया अहम अपडेट, मोदी सरकार से की गई अहम मांग, आगे क्या होगा?
Nora Fatehi
Nora ने पहन लिया कुछ ऐसा चलना हुआ मुश्किल, पहनावे और चाल दोनों का उड़ा मजाक!
MTV Roadies
MTV Roadies Promo: गुस्से में गौतम, रिया ने प्रिंस को दी चेतावनी, भिड़े गैंग लीडर!
Partner
पार्टनर आपसे छिपकर करने लगा है काम? स्ट्रॉन्ग रिश्ते के लिए अपनाएं ये 3 बातें
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Ayesha Singh
फेमस होते ही इस एक्ट्रेस के बढ़े भाव, टॉप एक्टर संग एक झटके में ठुकराया शो!
sexual relation
क्या आप भी शारीरिक संबंध बनाने के बाद हो जाते हैं भावुक? जानें क्यों होता है ऐसा...
Vastu Tips For Plants
घर में लगा लें मां लक्ष्मी का प्रिय पौधा, घर में होगा सुख-शांति और समृद्धि का वास
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS: बेटी और नातिन के साथ शो में पहुंचे Kabir Bedi, कपिल की ऐसे कर दी बोलती बंद
Vajrasana
खाना खाकर थोड़ी देर इस मुद्रा में बैठें...एसिडिटी और गैस की नहीं होगी प्रॉब्लम