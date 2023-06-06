धीरेंद्र शास्त्री की दीवानी शिवरंजनी कौन हैं, ठान ली है बागेश्वर बाबा से शादी की हठ?
Shivranjani Tiwari: बागेश्वर धाम के पीठाधीश्वर पंडित धीरेंद्र शास्त्री का अनुसरण करने वालों की संख्या करोड़ों में हैं. वे अक्सर अपने बयानों की वजह से सुर्खियों में छाए रहते हैं. बीते कुछ महीनों में उन्हें फॉलो करने वालों की संख्या तेजी से उछाल आया है. गौर करने वाली बात यह है कि उनके चाहने वालों में युवाओं की बड़ी संख्या है. बाबा बागेश्वर की शादी की भी चर्चा खूब होती है. अब शिवरंजनी तिवारी नाम की लड़की ने बाबा बागेश्वर से शादी की हठ ठान ली है. शिवरंजनी की वजह से धीरेंद्र शास्त्री की शादी की खबरों ने एक बार फिर जोर पकड़ लिया है.

