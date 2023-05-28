Wrestlers Protest: संसद जाने पर अड़े पहलवानों ने बैरिकेडिंग तोड़कर की धक्का-मुक्की, पुलिस ने लिया बड़ा एक्शन
Wrestlers Protest: संसद जाने पर अड़े पहलवानों ने बैरिकेडिंग तोड़कर की धक्का-मुक्की, पुलिस ने लिया बड़ा एक्शन

Wrestlers Parliament March Delhi Police: प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने नया संसद भवन देश को समर्पित कर दिया है. इस बीच बृजभूषण शरण सिंह (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) के खिलाफ मोर्चा खोलकर बैठे पहलवानों ने जब बिना इजाजत संसद भवन की ओर कूच करने की कोशिश के दौरान पुलिस के लगाए बैरिकेड्स तोड़ने के साथ धक्कामुक्की की तो पुलिस ने बड़ा एक्शन लिया है.

Wrestlers Protest: संसद जाने पर अड़े पहलवानों ने बैरिकेडिंग तोड़कर की धक्का-मुक्की, पुलिस ने लिया बड़ा एक्शन

Wrestlers Protest Bajrang Punia Vinesh Phogat detained by police: जंतर-मंतर पर डटे पहलवानों को बिना इजाजत संसद भवन की ओर मार्च निकालने की कोशिश करने पर दिल्ली पुलिस (Delhi Police) ने हिरासत में ले लिया है. इन पहलवानों में साक्षी मलिक, विनेश फोगाट और बजरंद पुनिया समेत कई बड़े नाम शामिल हैं. संसद की ओर जाने पर अड़े पहलवानों ने पुलिस की बैरिकेडिंग को तोड़ दिया, और उनके साथ धक्का-मुक्की की जिसके बाद उन्हें हिरासत में ले लिया गया. 

