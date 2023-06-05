Skin Care: पैरों के तलवों में रोजाना लगाएं ये एक चीज, चांद जैसा निखर जाएगा चेहरा
Skin Care: पैरों के तलवों में रोजाना लगाएं ये एक चीज, चांद जैसा निखर जाएगा चेहरा

Foot Massage With Desi Ghee: फेस की ब्यूटी को हासिल करना या इसे मेंटेन करना आसान नहीं होता, इसके लिए बेहतरीन स्किन केयर रूटीन फॉलो करनी पड़ती है. आप चाहें तो एक आसान घरेलू उपाय अपना सकते हैं, क्योंकि कुछ ही दिनों में इसका रिजल्ट मिलने लगता है.

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 12:29 PM IST

Skin Care: पैरों के तलवों में रोजाना लगाएं ये एक चीज, चांद जैसा निखर जाएगा चेहरा

Rub Ghee On The Soles Of Your Feet: हम में से काफी लोग त्वचा की सुंदरता है लिए तमाम कोशिशें करते हैं, लेकिन मनचाहा नतीजा नहीं मिल पाता. अगर हम कहें कि आपकी त्वचा का कनेक्शन पैरों के तलवे से है तो शायद यकीन कर पाना मुश्किल होगा. कई स्किन केयर एक्सपर्ट का मानना है अगर हम पैरों के तलवों में देसी घी से मालिश करेंगे तो चेहरे में जबरदस्त ग्लो आ सकता है. ये आयुर्वेदिक उपचार की विधि है जो सदियों से इस्तेमाल की जा रही है. ऐसा करने से न सिर्फ स्किन को फायदा होता है, बल्कि कई अन्य समस्याएं भी दूर हो जाती है.

