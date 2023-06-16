Diabetes में दवा से कम नहीं है इस मसाले का पानी, ब्लड शुगर लेवल हो जाता है कंट्रोल
Diabetes में दवा से कम नहीं है इस मसाले का पानी, ब्लड शुगर लेवल हो जाता है कंट्रोल

Spice For Diabetes: डायबिटीज के मरीजों के लिए कई मसाले फायदेमंद हो सकते हैं, क्योंकि ये ब्लड शुगर लेवल को कंट्रोल करने में कारगर होते हैं, इसके सेवन के तरीके जरूर जानें. 

Diabetes में दवा से कम नहीं है इस मसाले का पानी, ब्लड शुगर लेवल हो जाता है कंट्रोल

Coriander Seed Water For Diabetes: डायबिटीज की बीमारी के शिकार लोगों को एक जटिल लाइफस्टाइल जीना पड़ता, खाने-पीने से लेकर फिजिकल एक्टिविटीज का खास ख्याल रखने की सलाह दी जाती है, ऐसे में उनके के लिए धनिया काफी फायदेमंद साबित हो सकता है. धनिया की पत्तियों से लेकर इसके बीजों का इस्तेमाल हमारे किचन में खासतौर से किया जाता है, इससे न सिर्फ रेसेपीज का टेस्ट बेहतर होता है, बल्कि ये शरीर के लिए भी लाभकारी होता है.

