गर्मियों में खीरे का छिलका बनाए रखता है स्किन को हेल्दी, बस ऐसे करना होगा उपयोग
topStories1hindi1720178
Hindi Newsलाइफस्टाइल

गर्मियों में खीरे का छिलका बनाए रखता है स्किन को हेल्दी, बस ऐसे करना होगा उपयोग

Skin Care Tips: आज हम आपके लिए खीरे के छिलके का फेस मास्क बनाने की विधि लेकर आए हैं. इस फेस मास्क की मदद से आपकी स्किन डीप नरिश बनी रहती है. इसके साथ ही इससे आपके चेहरे के दाग-धब्बे और कील मुंहासों से भी छुटकारा मिलता है.

Written By  Pooja Attri|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 01:40 PM IST

Trending Photos

गर्मियों में खीरे का छिलका बनाए रखता है स्किन को हेल्दी, बस ऐसे करना होगा उपयोग

How To Make Cucumber Peel Face Mask: खीरा एक बहुत ही हेल्दी सुपरफूड है जिसमें पानी की 95% मात्रा मौजूद होती है. इसलिए खीरे के सेवन से आपका शरीर डिहाइड्रेशन की समस्या से दूर रहता है. इसलिए खीरा तो बहुत सेहतमंद होता है. लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं खीरे के छिलके भी आपको ढेरों लाभ प्रदान करते हैं? अगर नहीं तो आज हम आपके लिए खीरे के छिलके का फेस मास्क बनाने की विधि लेकर आए हैं. इस फेस मास्क की मदद से आपकी स्किन डीप नरिश बनी रहती है. इसके साथ ही इससे आपके चेहरे के दाग-धब्बे और कील मुंहासों से भी छुटकारा मिलता है, तो चलिए जानते हैं (How To Make Cucumber Peel Face Mask) खीरे के छिलके का फेस मास्क कैसे बनाएं.....

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
Uganda Anti Homosexuality Law
इस देश ने सबसे कठोर समलैंगिकता विरोधी कानून को दी मंजूरी, मौत की सजा तक का प्रावधान
Solar power
टीवी, पंखा और लाइट सब चलेगा दनादन, ये छोटू डिवाइस है बड़े काम की चीज
Petrol Diesel price
महीने के आखिरी दिन पेट्रोल-डीजल पर म‍िली खुशखबरी! जान‍िए क्‍या रहा आज का ताजा रेट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Monalisa
मरून साड़ी बदन पर लपेटकर ऐसे आईं ये भोजपुरी हसीना, डीपनेक के हो रहे चर्चे!
Pakistan Airlines
पाकिस्तान की फिर हुई 'इंटरनेशनल' बेइज्जती, इस इस्लामी मुल्क ने जब्त कर लिया प्लेन
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
IPL 2023
फैंस ही नहीं, जीवा धोनी भी पिता के लिए करने लगी हाथ जोड़ प्रार्थना; PHOTO वायरल
paras kalnawat
'अनुपमा' को लेकर पारस कलनावत का खुलासा, बोले- एक दूसरे को नीचा दिखाते हैं लोग