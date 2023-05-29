Tea: क्या चाय पीने से काला पड़ जाता है चेहरा? जानिए ये बात सच है या सफेद झूठ
Tea: क्या चाय पीने से काला पड़ जाता है चेहरा? जानिए ये बात सच है या सफेद झूठ

Does Tea Affect Your Skin: दूध और चीनी वाली चाय हद से ज्यादा पीना वैसे ही नुकसानदेह माना जाता है, लेकिन क्या इससे आपकी स्किन के कलर में कोई फर्क पड़ता है, आइए जानते हैं कि इस बात में कितना सच है और कितना झूठ.

May 29, 2023

Tea: क्या चाय पीने से काला पड़ जाता है चेहरा? जानिए ये बात सच है या सफेद झूठ

Does Caffeine Make Your Skin Darker: बचपन में जब हम और आप चाय पीने की डिमांड करते थे, तो मां-बाप हमेशा ये कह कर डरा देते थे कि अगर चाय पिओगे तो काले पड़ जाओगे. इस डर से काफी बच्चे चाय से परहेज करने लगते हैं. हालांकि स्किन के डार्क होने में कोई बुराई नहीं है, लेकिन भारत में सांवला रंग एक टैबू है जिससे काफी लोग बचना चाहते हैं. आइए जानते हैं चाय से स्किन कलर का कोई रिश्ता है भी या नहीं.

