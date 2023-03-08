Happy Women's Day 2023: स्त्री अनमोल है, जीवन की सबसे खास मिहिलाओं को भेजें ये प्यार भरे संदेश

International Womens Day Wishes: हमारी जिंदगी में महिलाओं की अहमियत काफी ज्यादा होती है, जन्म देने वाली मां से लेकर जिंदगीभर साथ निभाने वाली पत्नी को लेकर मन में सम्मान बना रहता है. एक स्त्री बहन, दोस्त और बेटी के रूप में भी आपके जीवन में अमिट छाप छोड़ती है. औरत का मतलब ही होता बलिदान. हर साल 8 मार्च को 'इंटरटनेशन वूमन डे' सेलिब्रेट किया जाता है. तो क्यों न इस मौके पर अपनी खास महिलाओं को मैसेज के जरिए बताएं कि वो कितनी स्पेशल हैं.

अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस पर मैसेज

1. हर दुःख दर्द सह कर वो मुस्कुराती है,

पत्थरों के दीवारों को औरत ही घर बनाती है

हैप्पी वूमेंस डे

2. अब तो तू अपनी शक्ति को पहचान,

कृष्ण से पहले लोग लेते हैं राधा का नाम

महिला दिवस की बधाई

3. मुस्कुराकर, दर्द भूलकर

रिश्तों में बंद थी दुनिया सारी,

हर पग को रोशन करने वाली

वो शक्ति है एक नारी

महिला दिवस की शुभकामनाएं

4. आंचल में ममता लिए हुए

नैनों से आंसु पिए हुए

सौंप दे जो पूरा जीवन

फिर क्यों आहत हो उसका मन

महिला दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई

5. नारी ही शक्ति है नर की नारी ही है शोभा घर की,

जो उसे उचित सम्मान मिले घर में खुशियों के फूल खिले

महिला दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं!

6. There is no other friend like you.

You are so thoughtful and caring

and I wanted to thank you for making

my life to become even brighter.

Happy Women’s Day

7. The willingness to listen,

the patience to understand,

the strength to support,

the art to care & just to be there

That is the beauty of a lady

Happy Women’s Day

8. The way you listened to me,

The way you cared for me,

The way you shared my pain,

The way your kindness spread

happiness in the moment,

I cannot find words to thank you!

Keep being the flower of my life

Happy Women’s Day

9. It is not easy to work and grow

in a male dominated profession.

You have already set an example,

go on to achieve new milestones.

Happy Women’s Day!

10. On the occasion of Women’s Day,

I want to tell you that you are the

most special woman in my life and

I am so happy to have you in my life.

