Breakfast में भूलकर भी न खाएं Carbohydrate Rich Foods, वरना इन नुकसान के लिए हो जाएं तैयार
topStories1hindi1709940
Hindi Newsलाइफस्टाइल

Breakfast में भूलकर भी न खाएं Carbohydrate Rich Foods, वरना इन नुकसान के लिए हो जाएं तैयार

Healthy Breakfast Tips: ऐसा कहा जाता है कि सुबह की शुरुआत अगर अच्छी नहीं हुई तो इसका असर पूरे दिन रहता है, यही बात नाश्ते के लिए भी कही जाती है, इसलिए ब्रेकफास्ट जितना हेल्दी हो उतना ही अच्छा है. 

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 06:23 AM IST

Trending Photos

Breakfast में भूलकर भी न खाएं Carbohydrate Rich Foods, वरना इन नुकसान के लिए हो जाएं तैयार

Why You Should Avoid Carbs In the Morning: तमाम न्यूट्रिएंट्स की तरह कार्बोहाइड्रेट का सेवन हमारे शरीर के लिए जरूरी है, लेकिन इसे सीमित मात्रा में और सही वक्त पर खाना चाहिए वरना फायदे से ज्यादा शरीर को नुकसान हो जाएगा. आमतौर पर हेल्थ एक्सपर्ट्स ये सलाह देते हैं कि हमें ब्रेकफास्ट में कार्ब्स बेस्ड फूड्स से बचना चाहिए क्योंकि ऐसा करने से कोर्टिसोल और डोपामाइनजैसे केमिकल रिलीज हो सकते हैं जिससे आपको सुस्ती और आलस का अहसास होगा. नाश्ते को जितना हेल्दी बनाए रखेंगे उतना ही ये शरीर के लिए फायदेमंद होगा और दिनभर एनर्जी बरकरार रखने में मदद मिलेगी. आइए जानते हैं कि हमें सुबह के वक्त कार्ब्स वाले फूड्स क्यों नहीं खाने चाहिए.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
Gauri Pradhan
बदल गईं 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' की नंदिनी, फोटोज देखकर कहेंगे- क्या ये वही है?
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
cold coffee
Summers में कोल्ड कॉफी पीकर पहुंचा रहे हैं गले को ठंडक? सेहत को हो सकता है नुकसान
West Bengal
‘बंगाल में यूक्रेन से भी बदतर स्थिति’-BJP नेता शुभेंदु अधिकारी का ममता सरकार पर हमला
Coal India
Coal India के कर्मचार‍ियों की हो गई मौज, इनके भत्‍तों में होगा 25 प्रत‍िशत का इजाफा
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Salman Khan ने Bigg Boss OTT का प्रोमो किया शूट, इन 3 सेलेब्स ने ठुकराया शो का ऑफर