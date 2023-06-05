Protein Deficiency: सेहत के लिए खतरनाक है प्रोटीन की कमी, एक के बाद एक होंगे ऐसे नुकसान
Protein Deficiency: सेहत के लिए खतरनाक है प्रोटीन की कमी, एक के बाद एक होंगे ऐसे नुकसान

Lack Of Protein Side Effects: प्रोटीन से भरपूर भोजन को हमें डेली डाइट में जरूर शामिल करना चाहिए, वरना सेहत को इतने नुकसान होंगे कि गिन पाना मुश्किल होगा. 

Jun 05, 2023

Protein Deficiency Symptoms: प्रोटीन हमारे शरीर के लिए एक बेहद अहम न्यूट्रिएंट है, इसके जरिए हमारी मांसपेशियों का निर्माण होता है जिससे बॉडी को मजबूती मिलती है. इसके साथ ही हॉर्मोंस और एंजाइम्स को बैलेंस करने और एंजाइम्स के लिए ये न्यूट्रिएंट किसी बिल्डिंग ब्लॉक से कम नहीं है. भारत समेत दुनियाभर में बड़ी तादात में लोग प्रोटीन की कमी से जूझ रहे हैं. ये पोषक तत्व आमतौर पर अंडे, मीट, दालें, सोयाबीन जैसी चीजों को खाने से मिलता है. आइए जानते हैं कि अगर हमने प्रोटीन बेस्ड डाइट खाना बंद कर दिया तो हमारे शरीर पर इसका कैसा असर पड़ सकता है. 

