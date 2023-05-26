Saucepan Cleaning Tips: चाय और दूध गर्म करने से पतीला पड़ गया काला? चुटकियों में ऐसे हटाएं दाग
topStories1hindi1711521
Hindi Newsलाइफस्टाइल

Saucepan Cleaning Tips: चाय और दूध गर्म करने से पतीला पड़ गया काला? चुटकियों में ऐसे हटाएं दाग

Burnt Tea Stain Cleaning: चाय की चुस्कियों का लुत्फ उठाना तो कई लोगों को पसंद है, लेकिन पतीले में जले के दागों को छुड़ाने में उतनी ही कोफ्त होती है. 

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 06:37 AM IST

Trending Photos

Saucepan Cleaning Tips: चाय और दूध गर्म करने से पतीला पड़ गया काला? चुटकियों में ऐसे हटाएं दाग

How To Clean Saucepan: भारत में चाय के शौकीनों की कोई कमी नहीं, ये भारत में पानी के बाद सबसे ज्यादा पिया जाने वाला पेय पदार्थ है, हम में से ज्यादातर लोगों की जिंदगी इसके ही इर्द गिर्द घूमती है, सुबह उठने से लेकर शाम में फुर्सत के पलों में हम चाय की चुस्कियों का लुत्फ उठाना नहीं भूलते. चूंकि इस चीज की खपत काफी ज्यादा है इसलिए चाय तैयार करने वाले पलीते बार बार इस्तेमाल होने के कारण गंदे हो जाते हैं और फिर इससे जले हुए दाग को छुड़ाना आसान नहीं होता. इसके लिए आप स्टील के स्क्रब का इस्तेमाल करते हैं लेकिन इससे बर्तन जल्दी घिसने लगते हैं, गर्म पानी से भी मनचाहा रिजल्ट नहीं मिलता, आइए जानते हैं कि आप सॉसपैन से जलने के दाग को कैसे आसानी से छुड़ा सकते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!
Gauri Pradhan
बदल गईं 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' की नंदिनी, फोटोज देखकर कहेंगे- क्या ये वही है?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
lifestyle
चाहते हैं जल्दी घटे वजन, तो आज से ही खाना शुरू कर दें इस आटे की रोटी