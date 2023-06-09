Kitchen Sink Cleaning: कचरा जमा होने की वजह से सिंक हुआ जाम? पाइप क्लीयर करने के लिए अपनाएं ये ट्रिक्स
topStories1hindi1730462
Hindi Newsलाइफस्टाइल

Kitchen Sink Cleaning: कचरा जमा होने की वजह से सिंक हुआ जाम? पाइप क्लीयर करने के लिए अपनाएं ये ट्रिक्स

Blocked Sink Pipe: सिंक हमारे किचन का एक अहम हिस्सा होता है, अगर ये जाम हो जाए तो काफी परेशानियां पेश आ सकती हैं, हालांकि कुछ आसान तरीके से जाम को क्लीयर कर सकते हैं. 

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 07:49 AM IST

Trending Photos

Kitchen Sink Cleaning: कचरा जमा होने की वजह से सिंक हुआ जाम? पाइप क्लीयर करने के लिए अपनाएं ये ट्रिक्स

How To Clean Blocked Kitchen Sink: किचन में भरा हुआ सिंक होना एक भयानक तजुर्बा है. अगर आप इसमें खाने पीने की चीजें नहीं जमने देते तो इसकी पाइप कभी जाम नहीं होगी, लेकिन हम अक्सर लापरवाही में गलतियां कर बैठते हैं. आमतोर पर सिंक से जुड़ी नालियों में चाय पत्ती, सिर के बाल, हड्डियां जैसी चीजें फंस जाती है जिसकी वजह से पानी का आवाजाही में रुकावट पैदा होती है और पानी ऊपर तक भर जाता है. पर इसके लिए घबराने की जरूरत नहीं आप आसान तरीके से सिंक की पाइप को क्लीयर कर सकते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Kiara Advani
सासू मां और मम्मी को साथ लेकर Satyaprem Ki Katha को प्रमोट करने निकलीं Kiara Advani
adipurush
Adipurush के एक सीन पर फिर खटका लोगों का दिमाग, पकड़ ली मेकर्स की गलती!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी