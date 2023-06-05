Rats Control: चूहों ने कुतर डाले कपड़े और गद्दे? छुटकारा पाने के लिए अपनाने होंगे ये 2 तरीके
topStories1hindi1725390
Hindi Newsलाइफस्टाइल

Rats Control: चूहों ने कुतर डाले कपड़े और गद्दे? छुटकारा पाने के लिए अपनाने होंगे ये 2 तरीके

Rodents Control Tips: चूहे इंसानों के बड़े दुश्मन होते हैं, ये न सिर्फ घर के सामान और अनाज को बर्बाद करते है, बल्कि प्लेग जैसी कई बीमारियां भी फैला सकते हैं. इसलिए इनसे छुटकारा पाना बेहद जरूरी है.  

Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 01:56 PM IST

Trending Photos

Rats Control: चूहों ने कुतर डाले कपड़े और गद्दे? छुटकारा पाने के लिए अपनाने होंगे ये 2 तरीके

How to Get Rid of Rats: चूहे अक्सर वहीं रहना पसंद करते हैं जहां इंसान बसते हैं. वो आसानी से आपके पड़ोस में एडजस्ट हो जाते हैं. चूहे रोजाना सिर्फ एक औंस भोजन और पानी पर पनप सकते हैं, इसलिए जब वो आपकी सोसाइटी में प्रवेश करते हैं और मांस, मछली, सब्जियां और अनाज तक आसानी से पहुंच जाते हैं. चूहे घरों, रेस्तरां और बिजनेस हाउसेस में और उसके आसपास भोजन करना पसंद करते हैं. लेकिन वो कचरा बैग और डिब्बे, निजी यार्ड से स्क्रैप में भी आतंक मचा सकते हैं. चूहों को लंबे खरपतवार और घास, बाड़ और दीवारों, कूड़े के ढेर और कबाड़ में रहने की जगह मिल जाती है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
lifestyle
मोटी तोंद वालों के लिए कमाल की है ये ड्रिंक, मात्र 15 दिन में गायब होगा Belly Fat
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
taskeen khan
कौन है Beauty Queen तस्कीन खान, जिन्होंने Miss India का सपना छोड़ क्रैक किया UPSC
Haunted Railway Station
Haunted Railway Station: भारत का एक रेलवे स्टेशन जो 42 साल तक रहा वीरान, क्या थी वजह
wtc final 2023
WTC फाइनल में विराट रचेंगे इतिहास, विव रिचर्ड्स-सहवाग का बड़ा रिकॉर्ड होगा चकनाचूर!
Salman Rushdie
सलमान रुशदी खुद पर हुए चाकू हमले को लेकर लिखेंगे किताब, कहा- ‘इस पर लिखना आसान नहीं’