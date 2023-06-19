Cholesterol को नुकसान पहुंचाने से रोकती हैं ये 4 आयुर्वेदिक चीजें, आप भी जरूर उठाएं फायदे
topStories1hindi1743920
Hindi Newsलाइफस्टाइल

Cholesterol को नुकसान पहुंचाने से रोकती हैं ये 4 आयुर्वेदिक चीजें, आप भी जरूर उठाएं फायदे

High Cholesterol Risk: कोलेस्ट्रॉल का बढ़ना हमारी सेहत के लिए बिलकुल भी अच्छा नहीं है, इसलिए इसे कम करने के लिए कुछ लोग आयुर्वेदिक चीजों का सहारा लेते हैं.

Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 10:17 AM IST

Trending Photos

Cholesterol को नुकसान पहुंचाने से रोकती हैं ये 4 आयुर्वेदिक चीजें, आप भी जरूर उठाएं फायदे

Cholesterol Lowering Ayurvedic Diet: हमारी धमनियों का काम खून को हार्ट से लेकर सारे शरीर में पहुंचाना और वापस दिल में भेजना होता है, लेकिन अगर ब्लड वेसल्स में बैड कोलेस्ट्रॉल जमा हो जाए तो ब्लॉकेज पैदा हो जाती है, इससे पहले तो ब्लड प्रेशर बढ़ जाता है, और फिर कोरोनरी आर्टरी डिजीज हो सकती है, खासकर हार्ट अटैक का रिस्क काफी ज्यादा होता है, साथ ही ये मोटापे और डायबिटीज के लिए भी जिम्मेदार है. भारत के मशहूर न्यूट्रिशन एक्सपर्ट निखिल वत्स (Nikhil Vats) ने बताया कि बैड कोलेस्ट्रॉल को कम करने के लिए कुछ आयुर्वेदिक चीजों का भी सहारा लिया जा सकता है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल
Rekha
Rekha ने डेढ़ मिनट के 'गुम है' के प्रोमो के लिए ली इतनी मोटी फीस, चकरा जाएगा माथा!
aamir khan
'सत्यमेव जयते' के एक एपिसोड से मिली थी 'दंगल' बनाने की इंस्पिरेशन? यहां जानें सच