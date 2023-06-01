Delicious Snack: शरीर को एनर्जी प्रदान करेगा लजीज अफ़गानी पनीर टिक्का, स्नैक में झटपट बनाएं
topStories1hindi1720712
Hindi Newsलाइफस्टाइल

Delicious Snack: शरीर को एनर्जी प्रदान करेगा लजीज अफ़गानी पनीर टिक्का, स्नैक में झटपट बनाएं

Cooking Tips: आज हम आपके लिए अफ़गानी पनीर टिक्का बनाने की रेसिपी लेकर आए हैं. अफ़गानी पनीर टिक्का स्वाद में बहुत चटपटे और क्रंची होते हैं. इसको आप नाश्ते और स्नैक में भी झटपट तैयार कर सकते हैं, तो चलिए जानते हैं अफ़गानी पनीर टिक्का कैसे बनाएं.

Written By  Pooja Attri|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 08:39 PM IST

Trending Photos

Delicious Snack: शरीर को एनर्जी प्रदान करेगा लजीज अफ़गानी पनीर टिक्का, स्नैक में झटपट बनाएं

How To Make Afghani Paneer Tikka: पनीर को वेजिटेरियन लोगों का नॉन वेज माना जाता है. पनीर प्रोटीन की अच्छी मात्रा से भरपूर होता है. इसलिए पनीर से बनी डिशेज हर किसा को खूब पसंद आती हैं. आमतौर पर घरों में पनीर से मटर पनीर, शाही पनीर, कढ़ाई पनीर, पनीर टिक्का या पनीर के पराठे बनाकर खाए जाते हैं. लेकिन क्या कभी आपने अफ़गानी पनीर टिक्का का स्वाद चखा है? अगर नहीं तो आज हम आपके लिए अफ़गानी पनीर टिक्का बनाने की रेसिपी लेकर आए हैं. अफ़गानी पनीर टिक्का स्वाद में बहुत चटपटे और क्रंची होते हैं. इसको आप नाश्ते और स्नैक में भी झटपट तैयार कर सकते हैं, तो चलिए जानते हैं अफ़गानी पनीर टिक्का (How To Make Afghani Paneer Tikka) कैसे बनाएं.....

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
Monalisa
मरून साड़ी बदन पर लपेटकर ऐसे आईं ये भोजपुरी हसीना, डीपनेक के हो रहे चर्चे!
Qatar
कतर के पीएम ने अफगानिस्तान में तालिबान के टॉप लीडर के साथ की सीक्रेट मीटिंग
Pakistan Airlines
पाकिस्तान की फिर हुई 'इंटरनेशनल' बेइज्जती, इस इस्लामी मुल्क ने जब्त कर लिया प्लेन
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
Bollywood
22 साल में 'तुम बिन' एक्टर का बदल गया है पूरा लुक, आज की फोटो देख नहीं पाएंगे पहचान!
digi locker
चालान से हो गई फुर्सत! जमकर चलाएं गाड़ी, ट्रैफिक पुलिस नहीं रोकेगी आपको
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणदीप हुड्डा की फिल्म के जरिए बड़े पर्दे पर लौट रहे सावरकर, सुनील शेट्टी के पास क्यों आते थे अंडरवर्ल्ड के फोन?
wrestlers protest
जंतर मंतर से हरिद्वार तक इस टाइमलाइन पर आगे बढ़ा पहलवानों का आंदोलन, अब आगे क्या?