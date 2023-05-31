लंच में जरूर ट्राई करें होटल स्टाइल आलू कुरमा, चटकारा लेकर खाएगा हर कोई
topStories1hindi1719481
Hindi Newsलाइफस्टाइल

लंच में जरूर ट्राई करें होटल स्टाइल आलू कुरमा, चटकारा लेकर खाएगा हर कोई

Cooking Tips: आज हम आपके लिए आलू का कुरमा बनाने की विधि लेकर आए हैं. आलू का कुरमा स्वाद में बेहद लजीज लगता हैं. इसको आप लंच में झटपट बनाकर तैयार कर सकते हैं. हर कोई इसको चटकारा लेकर खाएगा, तो चलिए जानते हैं आलू का कुरमा कैसे बनाएं.

Written By  Pooja Attri|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 09:59 PM IST

Trending Photos

लंच में जरूर ट्राई करें होटल स्टाइल आलू कुरमा, चटकारा लेकर खाएगा हर कोई

How To Make Aloo Ka Kurma: आलू एक ऐसी सब्जी है जिसकी कई वैराइटीज जैसे- फ्रेंच फ्राइज, आलू फ्राई, आलू-टमाटर की सब्जी, आलू के पराठे या चाट आदि आसानी से बनाकर खाई जाती है. लेकिन क्या कभी आपने आलू का कुरमा बनाकर खाया है? अगर नहीं तो आज हम आपके लिए आलू का कुरमा बनाने की विधि लेकर आए हैं. आलू का कुरमा स्वाद में बेहद लजीज लगता हैं. इसको आप लंच में झटपट बनाकर तैयार कर सकते हैं. हर कोई इसको चटकारा लेकर खाएगा, तो चलिए जानते हैं (How To Make Aloo Ka Kurma) आलू का कुरमा कैसे बनाएं.....

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Powered by Tomorrow.io
lifestyle
नाश्ते में बनाकर खाएं पौष्टिकता से भरपूर अलसी का पराठा, ब्लड प्रेशर रहेगा कंट्रोल
Green tea
Green Tea बनाते वक्त ना करें ये गलतियां, फायदे की जगह शरीर को पहुंचेगा नुकसान
Religion change
पिता का आरोप- बेटा ने अपना लिया दूसरा धर्म, बहाने बना रोज 5 बार घर से निकलता था
Gold-Silver price
सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर से तेजी, ग‍िरावट के बाद उबरा सोना; आज ये रहा 10 ग्राम का रेट
Akshay Kumar
महंगा है अक्षय कुमार का ये लाल चमकती आंखों वाला LED बैग, खर्च हो जाएगी पूरी सैलरी