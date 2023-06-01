Easy Snack: कोलेस्ट्रॉल घटाते हैं चना दाल के चिप्स, हड्डियों भी रहती हैं मजबूत
Easy Snack: कोलेस्ट्रॉल घटाते हैं चना दाल के चिप्स, हड्डियों भी रहती हैं मजबूत

Cooking Tips: आज हम आपके लिए चना दाल के चिप्स बनाने के रेसिपी लेकर आए हैं. चना दाल के चिप्स स्वाद में क्रिस्पी और चटपटे लगते हैं. इनको आप स्नैक में झटपट बनाकर चाय के साथ मजा ले सकते हैं. इसके सेवन से आपकी हल्की भूख तुरंत शांत हो जाती है.

Written By  Pooja Attri|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 07:53 PM IST

Easy Snack: कोलेस्ट्रॉल घटाते हैं चना दाल के चिप्स, हड्डियों भी रहती हैं मजबूत

How To Make Chana Dal Chips: चना दाल प्रोटीन और फाइबर की अच्छी मात्रा से भरपूर होती है. इसको लोग मसाला दाल या दाल फ्राई के तौर पर बनाकर खाते हैं. लेकिन क्या कभी आप चना दाल के चिप्स ट्राई किए हैं? अगर नहीं तो आज हम आपके लिए चना दाल के चिप्स बनाने के रेसिपी लेकर आए हैं. चना दाल के चिप्स स्वाद में क्रिस्पी और चटपटे लगते हैं. इनको आप स्नैक में झटपट बनाकर चाय के साथ मजा ले सकते हैं. इसके सेवन से आपकी हल्की भूख तुरंत शांत हो जाती है, तो चलिए जानते हैं (How To Make Chana Dal Chips) चना दाल के चिप्स कैसे बनाएं.....

