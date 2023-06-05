हाई ब्लड शुगर को मेंटेन करता है करेले का पराठा, नाश्ते में खाने से मिलते हैं बेहतरीन लाभ
हाई ब्लड शुगर को मेंटेन करता है करेले का पराठा, नाश्ते में खाने से मिलते हैं बेहतरीन लाभ

Health Tips: आज हम आपके लिए करेले का पराठा बनाने की रेसिपी लेकर आए हैं. इसके सेवन से आपका पाचन बेहतर बना रहता है. वहीं करेला पराठा खाने से आपका ब्लड शुगर भी कंट्रोल में बना रहता है. करेला पराठा स्वाद में भी बेहतरीन लगता है, तो चलिए जानते हैं करेले का पराठा कैसे बनाएं.

Written By  Pooja Attri|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 01:10 PM IST

हाई ब्लड शुगर को मेंटेन करता है करेले का पराठा, नाश्ते में खाने से मिलते हैं बेहतरीन लाभ

How To Make Karela Paratha: करेला एक ऐसी सब्जी है जोकि विटामिन-ए, विटामिन-बी, विटामिन-सी, फाइबर, आयरन, बीटा-कैरोटीन, पोटैशियम, मैग्नीशियम और एंटीऑक्सीडेंट्स से भरपूर होता है. करेला स्वाद में स्वाद में कड़वा होता है. करेले को आमतौर पर घरों में फ्राई करके या सब्जी बनाकर खाया जाता है. लेकिन क्या कभी आपने करेले का पराठा ट्राई किया है? अगर नहीं तो आज हम आपके लिए करेले का पराठा बनाने की रेसिपी लेकर आए हैं. इसके सेवन से आपका पाचन बेहतर बना रहता है. वहीं करेला पराठा खाने से आपका ब्लड शुगर भी कंट्रोल में बना रहता है. करेला पराठा स्वाद में भी बेहतरीन लगता है. इसको आप नाश्ते में झटपट बनाकर खा सकते हैं, तो चलिए जानते हैं (How To Make Karela Paratha) करेले का पराठा कैसे बनाएं.....

