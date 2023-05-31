Refreshing Drink: तपती गर्मी में बॉडी को कूल रखेगी वॉटरमेलन कूलर ड्रिंक, भरे रहेंगे एनर्जी से भरपूर
Refreshing Drink: तपती गर्मी में बॉडी को कूल रखेगी वॉटरमेलन कूलर ड्रिंक, भरे रहेंगे एनर्जी से भरपूर

Cooking Tips: आज हम आपके लिए वॉटरमेलन कूलर बनाने की रेसिपी लेकर आए हैं. वॉटरमेलन कूलर के सेवन से आपका पेट को ठंडक प्रदान होती है जिससे आप गर्मियों में लू लगने से बचे रहते हैं, तो चलिए जानते हैं वॉटरमेलन कूलर कैसे बनाएं.

Written By  Pooja Attri|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 08:04 PM IST

Refreshing Drink: तपती गर्मी में बॉडी को कूल रखेगी वॉटरमेलन कूलर ड्रिंक, भरे रहेंगे एनर्जी से भरपूर

How To Make Watermelon Cooler: तरबूज गर्मियों में मिलने वाला एक रसीला फल है. इसमें पानी की अच्छी मात्रा पाई जाती है इसलिए गर्मियों में तरबूज खाने से आपका शरीर हाइड्रेटिड बना रहता है. इसलिए तरबूज तो आपने आज तक खूब खाया होगा. लेकिन क्या कभी आपने वॉटरमेलन कूलर ड्राई किया है? अगर नहीं तो आज हम आपके लिए वॉटरमेलन कूलर बनाने की रेसिपी लेकर आए हैं. इसके सेवन से आपका पेट को ठंडक प्रदान होती है जिससे आप गर्मियों में लू लगने से बचे रहते हैं, तो चलिए जानते हैं (How To Make Watermelon Cooler) वॉटरमेलन कूलर कैसे बनाएं......

