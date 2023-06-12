Potato For Cleaning: खाने के लिए ही नहीं सफाई में भी काम आ सकता है आलू, घर की इन चीजों को चमका सकते हैं आप
How To Use Potato For Cleaning: आलू एक बेहद कॉमन वेजिटेबल है जिसका इस्तेमाल सिंपल से लेकर चटपटे व्यंजन तैयार करने के लिए किया जाता है, लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि ये सब्जी क्लीनिंग के काम भी आ सकती है?

How To Use Potato For Cleaning Purpose: आलू का नाम सुनते ही आपके मुंह में जरूर पानी आ जाता होगा, क्योंकि इससे जुड़ी कई रेसिपीज का स्वाद जरूर लेते होंगे. आलू को यूं ही सब्जियों का राजा नहीं कहा जाता, इसे किसी भी वेजिटेबल के साथ मिलाकर पकाया जा सकता है, लेकिन क्या आप इस बात से वाकिफ हैं कि आलू को क्लीनिंग के काम में भी लाया जा सकता है. आइए जानते हैं कि इस कॉमन वेजिटेबल की मदद से हम घर की कौन-कौन सी चीजें साफ कर सकते हैं.

