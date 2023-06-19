Joint Pain: युवाओं को भी हो सकती है जोड़ों के दर्द की परेशानी, आखिर इससे कैसे बचें?
Joint Pain: युवाओं को भी हो सकती है जोड़ों के दर्द की परेशानी, आखिर इससे कैसे बचें?

Joint Pain In Youngsters: ज्वाइंट पेन किसी भी इंसान को काफी ज्यादा तकलीफ देता है, इससे बचने के लिए आप कुछ आसान सी टिप्स आजमा सकते हैं. 

Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

Joint Pain: युवाओं को भी हो सकती है जोड़ों के दर्द की परेशानी, आखिर इससे कैसे बचें?

Joint Pain In Youth: जोड़ों के दर्द को आमतौर पर ओल्ड एज डिजीज समझा जाता है, लेकिन पिछले कुछ सालों में युवाओं में भी ये परेशानियां देखने को मिली है. 30 से 35 साल के लोग भी ज्वाइंट पेन से परेशान हो रहे है. कई बार तो बच्चों और किशोर वर्ग के लोगों में भी ये समस्याएं सामने आ रही है. आमतौर पर इसके पीछे हमारी खराब लाइफस्टाइल जिम्मेदार है क्योंकि हम ज्यादातर वक्त टीवी और लैपटॉप के सामने बिताते है, वहीं बच्चे भी मैदान पर जाने के बजाए ऑनलाइन गेम्स को ज्यादा टाइम दे रहे हैं. आइए जानते हैं कि इसके पीछे कौन-कौन से कारण जिम्मेदार हैं और इससे कैसे बचा जा सकता है.

